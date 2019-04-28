Thunderstorms, hail possible Monday
KINGMAN – Grab a sweater and open the blinds to watch the storms Monday.
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a thunderstorm update, stating that the greatest thunderstorm chances are over Mohave County “where a few strong storms will be possible.”
Potential impacts include lightning, strong wind and hail.
Showers are likely before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m.
Monday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
There is also a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Monday evening, then a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 51 throughout the evening, and a south wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30% throughout the night.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
