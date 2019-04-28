Top three things Kingmanites pawn: The pawning industry sees and receives items ranging from gold jewelry to gold teeth

A pawn shop. A place people can go sell their items for quick cash and have the opportunity to buy them back. It’s a place where you can find almost anything from guns, jewelry and tools.

Pawning started about 3,000 years ago in ancient China as providing peasants with short-term credit. Pawnshops also thrived in ancient Greece and Rome.

During the Great Depression, pawnshops were a way for people to receive money to make ends meet because banks were failing.



Jerry Homer has been in the pawning business for about 32 years and has seen many people come into his businesses to pawn their valuables.

“The top three things people pawn (in Kingman) are jewelry, firearms and electronics,” Homer said.



TVs, stereos, rifles, gaming systems, collectable coins, tools and pretty much anything else the mind can think of people have pawned.



Alongside him learning the pawn industry is his son BJ who has seen some weird stuff brought in to the shop.

“Someone pawned a piece of jewelry with their son’s ashes that was in the turtle that was attached to the bracelet,” BJ said.

On the topic of ashes, people have also brought in urns. Another odd thing people have pawned are gold teeth.

He recently had multiple people bring in some gold teeth.

“I had one come in and bring their tooth then two people later someone else brought in their tooth,” BJ said.

Homer said that during the month he sees most people come in toward the end of the month and come back to pick it up at the beginning.

According to the History.com, pawn shops are still around today in big or small cities as a primary place people go to turn their items into cash.

“These shops operate as mini-banks for millions of Americans who do hold checking accounts, and they also serve as an area of exchange for people of all class backgrounds to buy and sell unique, rare or coveted items,” the website read.



According to the National Pawnbrokers Association, 85% of pawn shops are independently owned small businesses or small regional chains.

Like the Homer family in Kingman that are the owners of both Pawn World locations, in downtown Kingman and on Northern Avenue.

For both stores, BJ said that the store downtown receives more expensive items whereas the store on Northern gives out more loans in volume.



Over 7 percent of U.S. households have used pawn stores, according to NPA.