Arpaio fails to undo prosecutor's appointment in pardon case

Joe Arpaio (Daily Miner file photo)

Joe Arpaio (Daily Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 12:23 p.m.

PHOENIX — Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has lost his bid to reverse the appointment of a special prosecutor who is defending a ruling that refused to erase Arpaio's record after President Donald Trump pardoned his criminal contempt of court conviction.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined Arpaio's request to review the issue.

The prosecutor's appointment came after the U.S. Justice Department refused to defend a ruling from a judge who dismissed Arpaio's case after the pardoned but refused to expunge his record.

Arpaio was convicted of misdemeanor contempt for his disobedience of a court order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

The pardon spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence.

Justice Department lawyers won the conviction. But after the pardon, the department sided with Arpaio, arguing the conviction should be expunged.

