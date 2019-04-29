OFFERS
Attorney General says BOS violated open meeting laws

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (John Samora/The Arizona Republic via AP, file)

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (John Samora/The Arizona Republic via AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – The office of the Arizona Attorney General informed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that it violated the law, shutting down a resident while he was speaking within a call to the public during a BOS meeting.

In March 2018, Arthur Garnica from Kingman twice attempted to raise issues relative to allegedly inappropriate conduct by members of the Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, accusing its board of inappropriately spending public money. He was alleging harassment by two members of NACFD, and claims to be cut short by the board, which told him it can’t help him with the dilemma.

The Arizona Attorney General decided that the board of supervisors was mistaken when cut Garnica short to tell him the board doesn’t have jurisdiction over NACFD. At the same time, he recognized that Garnica might have asked for unavailable remedies.

Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin wrote the letter to the Attorney General’s office, further explaining his position why, in his opinion, the board was right when it claimed NACFD is not under its jurisdiction. Esplin stated that Garnica had spoken to the Board about this particular issue several times (a total of six, including March 2018) and was allowed to speak. He pointed out that Garnica was advised to set an appointment with the County Managers or a supervisor in his district.

Nonetheless, the Attorney General decided that the county violated Arizona’s Open Meeting Law, which potentially implicates a violation of Constitutional speech rights.

Supervisor Jean Bishop from District 4 admitted that she is surprised by this decision:

“That’s the Attorney’s decision and we will acknowledge it,” she said. “But I don’t think there was anything that we could have done otherwise for Mr. Garnica.”

BOS cleared of open meeting violation claim
NACFD's Riccardi gets compliance behind him, now facing other issues
NACFD chief complains to AG about board actions
County attorney defends closed session interviews with District 5 candidates
New conflict of interest accusations fly at NACFD meeting

