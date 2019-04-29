AZGFD has an agreement in place that allows sportsmen access to the Boquillas Ranch, but at what cost?

Hunting on the Boquillas Ranch has been something that has been allowed for a very long time. This huge ranch encompasses over 729,000 acres of some of the best elk and antelope hunting in the State of Arizona.

Many years ago, when I was president of the Mohave Sportsman Club, I organized and put in place a program in concert with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Navajo Nation that recognized that we as sportsmen were only privileged to hunt on those lands.

That agreement called for sportsmen to conduct a one-day cleanup of the Big Boquillas Ranch in exchange for sportsman access to the ranch. That was a very successful program and lasted for over 20 years. To say that the Boquillas Ranch was the cleanest ranch in Arizona was an understatement.

Then in 2012, I was told by then Region 3 Supervisor Tom Findley that the ranch owners and lessee no longer desired the MSC and other sportsmen to conduct a ranch cleanup.

I knew then that a huge change was coming for sportsmen; something I had stated was going to happen if sportsmen didn’t show up en masse for these cleanups. My fear was that it wasn’t good enough just to clean up and keep the ranch clean.

Nope, it had been decided that sportsmen who wanted to be on the ranch would have to pay for access. It is a program that has been going on since then, and part of that program, which is agreed to by the AZGFD, is to allow the collection of fees from sportsmen, and allows for continued expansion of the fees in the future.

While the ranch encompasses thousands of acres of private property, there are 238,000 acres of state trust lands within its borders.

Wildlife in Arizona is owned by the state, and not by private.

In this state, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is charged with managing the state’s wildlife resources.

In the case of the Boquillas Ranch, the AZGFD put together a cooperative stewardship agreement that allowed sportsmen to utilize the wildlife resources by allowing motor vehicle entry to both public and state trust lands.

The current agreement is good through Nov. 30, 2021 unless both the Navajo Nation and the AZGFD agree to a later date.

The terms of the agreement are controversial to some sportsmen.

The agreement calls for the department’s law enforcement agents to enforce the rules that were established by the ranch. That means that the department has agreed to enforce rules established by the Cholla Land and Cattle Company LLC, rules that sportsmen were not permitted to weigh in or even comment on.

The agreement specifically states that, “The department agrees to assist the Nation with implementing this agreement and Ranch Rules, and to promote the Big Boquillas Hunt Program which includes the collection of fees by the Nation or a designee.”

So we have a state agency enforcing rules set by a private company. Interesting, isn’t it?

It also states that the “Revenue generated from collecting fees will be used to offset the impacts of allowing recreational use of the Ranch which includes maintenance of roads, maintenance of fencing, and maintenance of water on the Ranch.”

But there is more. Included in the agreement is a clause that stipulates that the department will provide funding in the amount of $100,000 annually to the Cholla Land and Cattle Company LLC no later than March 1 of each year, for use as a cost share with the Nation and lessee on mutually beneficial projects to provide water for wildlife and cattle.

So in addition to the fees that the ranch collects from sportsmen, the department will give the Cholla Land and Cattle Company an additional $100,000 of sportsmen money to use for projects that ostensibly are being paid for by the access permits. Sounds like double billing for the same program to me.

Another area of the agreement that will soon become very controversial deals with access for organized predator hunting events and to facilitate the exchange of contact information with predator hunting organizations.

Remember the commission is currently calling for the elimination of predator hunting contests.

But in this agreement in two different areas it speaks of access for organized predator hunts. In one section it states that the ranch agrees “To coordinate with the department to ensure access to the ranch for potential organized predator hunts.”

The department has also agreed to provide the names of those persons the department has issued a citation for a violation occurring on the ranch or other individuals, at the discretion of the department, who have violated the rules and that the Nation may therefore exclude.

Again, we have agents of the State of Arizona agreeing to provide police information to a private entity so that the outfit may decide, at their discretion, to keep people off their private property. Remember too that the names given are only for those cited, not convicted of any crimes or rule violations.

There are other parts of the agreement that some may find troubling, too. I suggest you get a copy and read through it.

A copy of the agreement can be obtained from Ruth Gregory, grants and agreement coordinator of the AZGFD at 623-236-7347 or at rgregory@azgfd.com or you contact me at info@arizonawildlifeoutfitters.com and I’ll forward you a copy.