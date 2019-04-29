Benjamin Arnold Friend located

KINGMAN – Benjamin Arnold Friend, 40 of Golden Valley, was reported missing in November 2018 but has been found, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

The reporting party told Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives that Friend left his residence in Golden Valley and had not been seen or heard from since.

“Benjamin Friend has been located and is safe,” reported MCSO Monday afternoon.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office