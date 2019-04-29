OFFERS
Celebrate Nevada’s official state element: Neon

The North Gallery sits adjacent to the museum and showcases more unrestored signs from our collection. (Photo courtesy of the Neon Museum)



By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 7:26 p.m.

LAS VEGAS – The Neon Museum is celebrating the passage of a bill which officially makes neon the state element of Nevada. In recognition of this event, the museum located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North in Las Vegas will offer 10% off all merchandise in its gift store from Monday, April 29 to Monday, May 6.

“We’ve extended hours,” said Christina Cober from Vox agency who serves as a media contact for the museum. “In May, we are open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.”

There are many ticketing options, from self-guided explorations through an hour long guided tours. The general admission ticket is $22 ($17 for veterans, students and seniors).

Since its creation in 1996 and the official opening of the museum in 2012, the non-profit Neon Museum has remained dedicated to collecting, preserving, studying and exhibiting iconic Las Vegas signs for educational, historic, arts and cultural enrichment.

Today, it welcomes more than 200,000 annual visitors from around the world who are drawn by the allure of the state’s most famous art form.

“Make no mistake –this is the Silver State and it always will be. But I think there is a significant case to be made that neon has been a more powerful business additive to the Nevada economy than silver and gold combined,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer of the Neon Museum. “Of course, here in Southern Nevada, neon put the ‘fabulous’ in ‘Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas.’ But it was the neon light form – the element – that captured the world’s imagination.”

The museum has been named “Best Museum” by Las Vegas Weekly, one of “Sin City’s Best Retro Sites” by MSN, “No. 1 Las Vegas Museum Sure to Entertain and Educate” by USA Today’s 10best.com, “One of the Top 10 Coolest Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do” by Forbes.com, one of the “Top 10 Historic Spots in Las Vegas” by Vegas.com; one of “15 Most Fascinating Museums in the U.S.” by VacationIdea.com; and earns a consistent 4.5 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor.

On its 2.27-acre campus, the Neon Museum houses an outdoor exhibition space known as the Neon Boneyard (“boneyard” is traditionally the name for an area where items no longer in use are stored); the North Gallery, home to the nighttime augmented-reality, audiovisual spectacle, “Brilliant!”; the Boulevard Gallery outdoor exhibit and event space; and its visitors’ center, housed inside the former La Concha Motel lobby.

The museum collection also includes nine restored signs installed as public art throughout downtown Las Vegas. Public education, outreach, research, archival preservation and a grant-funded neon sign survey represent a selection of the museum’s ongoing projects.

Both the Neon Boneyard and the La Concha Visitors’ Center are located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North in Las Vegas.

