Chloride Chamber hosts All Town Yard Sale
KINGMAN – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce is once again providing residents with an opportunity to sell antiques, collectibles and more at the semi-annual All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, May 4.
Yard sale maps will be available at the bake sale on the corner of Second and Tennessee or at the Mineshaft Market just up the street. Aside from nabbing items at bargain prices, attendees will have the chance to watch the High Desert Drifters gunfighter troupe perform at noon in the Historical Society’s Cyanide Springs.
After the gunfight show, which is a recreation of shoot-outs in the tradition of the Wild West, event goers can head to the Jim Fritz Museum and the playhouse. Those destinations have memorabilia from Chloride’s “glory days.” There are also retail shops in Chloride selling numerous items including locally-made and western items.
“Chloride is full of history. Folks can explore the old jail on Merrimac Avenue and the old train station on Schuylkill Avenue, just around the corner,” the chamber wrote in a press release. “If you are adventurous the Roy Purcell Murals are just over a mile east of town. Be sure to ask at the Mineshaft Market about road conditions before heading up the mountain.”
After a busy day of shopping, the chamber encourages attendees to stop by Yesterday’s Restaurant on Second Street for a bite to eat. For more information, contact Merle at 530-604-8763, Jeannie at 928-565-9777, or email chloridechamber@gmail.com.
Information provided by the Chloride Chamber of Commerce
