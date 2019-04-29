OFFERS
Chloride Chamber hosts All Town Yard Sale

Yard sale maps will be available at the bake sale on the corner of Second and Tennessee or at the Mineshaft Market just up the street. (Daily Miner file photo)

Yard sale maps will be available at the bake sale on the corner of Second and Tennessee or at the Mineshaft Market just up the street.

Originally Published: April 29, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Chloride Chamber of Commerce is once again providing residents with an opportunity to sell antiques, collectibles and more at the semi-annual All Town Yard Sale set for Saturday, May 4.

Yard sale maps will be available at the bake sale on the corner of Second and Tennessee or at the Mineshaft Market just up the street. Aside from nabbing items at bargain prices, attendees will have the chance to watch the High Desert Drifters gunfighter troupe perform at noon in the Historical Society’s Cyanide Springs.

Chloride is about 23 miles north of Kingman and 80 miles south of Las Vegas. Take Highway 93 to State Route 125 and then turn east four miles.

After the gunfight show, which is a recreation of shoot-outs in the tradition of the Wild West, event goers can head to the Jim Fritz Museum and the playhouse. Those destinations have memorabilia from Chloride’s “glory days.” There are also retail shops in Chloride selling numerous items including locally-made and western items.

“Chloride is full of history. Folks can explore the old jail on Merrimac Avenue and the old train station on Schuylkill Avenue, just around the corner,” the chamber wrote in a press release. “If you are adventurous the Roy Purcell Murals are just over a mile east of town. Be sure to ask at the Mineshaft Market about road conditions before heading up the mountain.”

After a busy day of shopping, the chamber encourages attendees to stop by Yesterday’s Restaurant on Second Street for a bite to eat. For more information, contact Merle at 530-604-8763, Jeannie at 928-565-9777, or email chloridechamber@gmail.com.

Information provided by the Chloride Chamber of Commerce

