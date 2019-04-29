Horoscopes | April 30, 2019

Birthdays: Dianna Agron, 33; Kirsten Dunst, 37; Kunal Nayyar, 38; Johnny Galecki, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If faced with emotional manipulation, walk away and do your own thing. Be nice, be humble and be careful.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Check your motives as well as the motives of those you are dealing with. Make whatever you decide to do count.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Putting more energy and time into important relationships and personal improvements will bring the highest returns. Walk away from deceptive individuals.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Trust your intuition, not what you hear. Don’t let an emotional relationship hold you back.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Opportunity begins within yourself. Take charge of your life, and put in the time necessary to reach your objective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep a low profile and a set destination in mind. Don’t let anyone distract you or tempt you with something that is costly or unhealthy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn and experiment with concepts. Romance is on the rise and can ward off negativity or criticism from someone you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Try something new, but don’t let anyone talk you into overspending or taking on too much. Consider how best to use your skills to get the results you want.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep moving forward, make positive adjustments at home and avoid anyone who is tempting you to do things that are risky or unsafe. Focus on partnerships, love, romance and personal improvements.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep busy, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. Live in the moment, and head toward the future with positive intentions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Physical and mental activities or challenges will be good for you as long as you don’t overdo it. Gauge what’s feasible and what isn’t, and know when to say no or take a break.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Wasting time on someone or something that is inflexible won’t solve the problem. Be progressive, and do your best to set a good example for others.

