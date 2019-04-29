Lake Havasu’s $300K anti-mussel machine serves about 100 boats a year

LAKE HAVASU CITY – More boaters are taking advantage of a nearly $300,000 tool in the fight against quagga mussels, and with more summer boaters on the way, efforts to stop the aquatic invasive species will become increasingly crucial.

The decontamination station’s use is by appointment only, and there is still demand for it among Havasu’s long-term boaters. According to Arizona Game and Fish Department Aquatic Invasive Species Specialist Kate Steighler, the facility services about 100 watercraft each year.

“The vast majority of boats that go through the station have been in Lake Havasu for the long-term,” Steighler said. “Some of them have been on the water for months, with algae, mussels and all sorts of stuff growing on the hull. People use it all the time during this time of year, and I think it’s a very positive thing. It allows people to inspect and decontaminate their watercraft before they travel, which fulfills their legal obligations and prevents the spread of invasive species.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s “Clean, Drain and Dry” campaign has educated boaters on limiting the spread of invasive quagga mussels from Arizona waterways, and with the aid of a $260,000 federal grant four years ago, state agencies added a permanent decontamination station to their arsenal against quagga mussels at Lake Havasu State Park.

Quagga mussels in Lake Havasu are countless, and a single female can spawn about 500,000 young each year. They can cling to almost any surface, and large numbers can clog manmade water pipes and equipment. Their presence also disrupts native aquatic ecosystems in Arizona waterways, depriving the water of nutrients and potentially endangering native species, according to AZGF reports.

The decontamination station at Lake Havasu State Park is one of several such permanent structures on the Colorado River, with others present at Lake Mead and Lake Powel. According to Steighler, the station remains a popular tool among boaters for stopping the spread of quaggas from Lake Havasu.

The station bears the appearance of a shipping container, which is operated by trained AZGF agents. Equipment connected to the station is used to flush water heated at 140 degrees through a boat’s water intake systems, effectively killing any quagga mussels that have taken root within. According to Steighler, the majority of decontamination occurs with a low-pressure flow of water, with high pressure applied only to a boat’s exterior to wash away unwanted algae or invasive species that might otherwise escape notice.

According to Lake Havasu State Park Manager Dan Roddy, there’s been an increase in boaters over the past month, as summer temperatures approach the Havasu region. Long an attractive destination for boaters throughout the Southwest, the need for decontamination is ever-present, and more visitors are making use of the park’s decontamination station.

“At this time of year, we expect to see an increase,” Roddy said. “This is the time of year when people are moving their boats or taking them out on the water. This has been a great program for us. (AZGF) is administering the program, they’re on the waterways, connecting with people, and they make the program run. I’m proud that this is another service that Lake Havasu State Park can offer the boating community.”

According to AZGF Aquatic Invasive Species Coordinator Erin Raney, there has been an increase in use for the decontamination station every year since it was installed in August 2015. Since January this year, 33 boaters have used the permanent station at Lake Havasu State Park, while a total of 89 boaters took advantage of mobile stations in the Havasu area, which are also offered by the Game and Fish Department.

“We believe the fact we continue to see an increase in boaters contacting us to take advantage of this service proves its usefulness to the boating community,” Raney said. “It reduces the time (boaters) spend at inspection stations while traveling through other states; reduces the risk of fines, quarantines and impoundments; and most importantly, prevents the further spread of these very costly invasive species to new waters.”