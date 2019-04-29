OFFERS
Larson Lifeskill winners of compassion announced

The winners from left to right: Dale Baker (Age 10), Alexis MacDougall (Age 11), Mary Garrison (Age 10), Dakota Rain (Age 12), Isabelle Ruebush (Age 10), and Ana Hernandez Lopez (Age 10). (Courtey)

The winners from left to right: Dale Baker (Age 10), Alexis MacDougall (Age 11), Mary Garrison (Age 10), Dakota Rain (Age 12), Isabelle Ruebush (Age 10), and Ana Hernandez Lopez (Age 10). (Courtey)

Originally Published: April 29, 2019 12:18 p.m.

Larson Lifeskill winners have recently been named for the skill of compassion, having showed compassion by thinking of others before themselves.

“They show empathy when difficult situations present themselves for their peers,” wrote Camille and Scott Larson in a press release. “Overall, their compassionate demonstrations help make Desert Willow a great place to learn.”

Information provided by Camille and Scott Larson

