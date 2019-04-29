Larson Lifeskill winners of compassion announced
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 12:18 p.m.
Larson Lifeskill winners have recently been named for the skill of compassion, having showed compassion by thinking of others before themselves.
“They show empathy when difficult situations present themselves for their peers,” wrote Camille and Scott Larson in a press release. “Overall, their compassionate demonstrations help make Desert Willow a great place to learn.”
Information provided by Camille and Scott Larson
Most Read
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Obituary Notice
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*