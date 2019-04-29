Letter | Wake up and smell the coffee

Lying in bed not wanting to get up but realizing I simply must, my feet hit the floor running.

On to the maze of the morning and a whirlwind of “I have to get ready and go” mode. Making a cup of joe, coffee, for the younger generation, I head toward the door where I quickly spill my precious drink. Back to the kitchen to renew my cup and strength for the day, my brain beginning to wake up. Waiting for my second cup of coffee and tapping my fingers on the counter, because somehow, it makes the pot brew faster, I happened to look down and low and behold, two diffrent pairs of shoes! I move quickly to correct this error.

I happen to look up into the mirror just in time to see, I had not combed my hair. How many more delays can a person take?

Don’t forget I’m in “I have to get ready and go” mode.

Running a brush through my tangled mess, I realized I had my shirt on backwards so I say “What’s one more delay?”

Finally out the door and everything in order, I start the car only to realize I forgot my coffee. Back into the house I go, really regretting getting out of bed. Going down the road and finally on the freeway, I do a small checklist of “Things to do today.” Most of the things are routine but you never know. It doesn’t hurt to double check.

The freeway slows down, one mile later, it stops. Construction. Ten minutes later, we’re on the road again. I resume my checklist and was satisfied I would be able to accomplish things today. Finally reaching my destination, work, I pull into the parking lot.

My phone begins to ring. Oh no, another delay? I answer with hesitation “Hello?” My husband says “Honey, where did you go?” As I prepare to answer, I look around the empty parking lot and say “Work.” After a small pause, I could hear the smile on his face as he says “Why? It’s Saturday.”

Not wanting to admit my mix up on days, I recline my seat, pick up my coffee and say “I’ll be home just as soon as I finish my coffee.”