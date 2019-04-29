Montana man arrested in connection with stolen Kingman vehicle

KINGMAN – A vehicle reported stolen out of Kingman was recovered at about 4:55 a.m. Sunday following the arrest of Steven Jacob Kruckeberg, 33 of Montana.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white pickup truck in the area of Highway 95 and Teller Road at about 5 a.m. Sunday. A records check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kingman, and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 4400 block of Highway 95.

The driver, identified as Kruckeberg, was given a verbal order to turn off the truck and exit with his hands in the air. Kruckeberg complied and was detained.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly located a tool bag containing not only tools, but the fingertips of gloves that had been cut off and that had electrical tape around the cut end “as to be worn to conceal the fingertips of a person.”

Kruckerberg told deputies he did not know the vehicle was stolen and that he had borrowed it from a friend. Steven Jacob Kruckeberg was arrested for felony unlawful use of means of transportation and transported to the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office