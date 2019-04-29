Montana man arrested in connection with stolen Kingman vehicle
KINGMAN – A vehicle reported stolen out of Kingman was recovered at about 4:55 a.m. Sunday following the arrest of Steven Jacob Kruckeberg, 33 of Montana.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white pickup truck in the area of Highway 95 and Teller Road at about 5 a.m. Sunday. A records check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kingman, and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 4400 block of Highway 95.
The driver, identified as Kruckeberg, was given a verbal order to turn off the truck and exit with his hands in the air. Kruckeberg complied and was detained.
Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly located a tool bag containing not only tools, but the fingertips of gloves that had been cut off and that had electrical tape around the cut end “as to be worn to conceal the fingertips of a person.”
Kruckerberg told deputies he did not know the vehicle was stolen and that he had borrowed it from a friend. Steven Jacob Kruckeberg was arrested for felony unlawful use of means of transportation and transported to the Mohave County jail.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman Street Drags returning in October
- Obituary Notice
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- There are 85 unsolved cases of people gone missing, bodies unidentified or murder in Mohave County
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*