OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, April 29
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Montana man arrested in connection with stolen Kingman vehicle

Steven Jacob Kruckeberg

Steven Jacob Kruckeberg

Originally Published: April 29, 2019 4:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – A vehicle reported stolen out of Kingman was recovered at about 4:55 a.m. Sunday following the arrest of Steven Jacob Kruckeberg, 33 of Montana.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a white pickup truck in the area of Highway 95 and Teller Road at about 5 a.m. Sunday. A records check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Kingman, and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted in the 4400 block of Highway 95.

The driver, identified as Kruckeberg, was given a verbal order to turn off the truck and exit with his hands in the air. Kruckeberg complied and was detained.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies reportedly located a tool bag containing not only tools, but the fingertips of gloves that had been cut off and that had electrical tape around the cut end “as to be worn to conceal the fingertips of a person.”

Kruckerberg told deputies he did not know the vehicle was stolen and that he had borrowed it from a friend. Steven Jacob Kruckeberg was arrested for felony unlawful use of means of transportation and transported to the Mohave County jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

MCSO: Man admits to thefts in Golden Valley
Mohave 911: Tuesday, June 5, 2012
Wednesday
Mohave County Roundup:Friday, Dec.31, 2010
Driver claims she purchased vehicle reported stolen, arrested

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News