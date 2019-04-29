OFFERS
Property tax boost proposed for Mohave Community College

From left to right: Susan McAlpine, Ashley Pascual, Julie Bare, Vance Miller, Diana Stithem, members of the Mohave Community College governing board. The governing board will conduct a public hearing on the matter on May 10 at noon in Bullhead City regarding a small property tax increase. (Courtesy MCC)

Pam Ashley For the Daily Miner
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 12:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County residents — including Kingman — will see a small tax increase if the Mohave Community College governing board approves a tax levy proposed for the coming year.

The governing board will conduct a public hearing on the matter on May 10 at noon in Bullhead City. The event will be broadcast live to all MCC colleges including the Havasu campus. Local residents are welcome to attend the proceedings in room 508.

The proposed levy would increase by slightly less than one cent under the plan, adding about $2.59 to a homeowner’s tax bill for a house valued at $100,000. The 2% hike is expected to raise $494,224 for MCC for fiscal year 2019-2020.

Arizona Revised Statues make it possible for community colleges to increase property tax levies each year by 2% over the prior year’s amount.

“If the board approves the increase, the money would go into the general fund to help the college cover the increasing costs of providing higher education and career training services to county residents,” said James Jarman, MCC’s director of information. “If the increase is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay 21 cents more a month.”

He said some of MCC’s rising costs include covering unfunded mandates from the state and federal government regarding wages and covering increasing costs for all services and products.

