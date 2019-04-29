OFFERS
Want to hunt on the Boquillas Ranch this fall? Prepare to pay for access, again

Members of the Kingman Hunter Education team were on hand for the last clean-up project on the Boquillas Ranch which was sponsored by the Mohave Sportsman Club. (Photo special to the Miner)

Members of the Kingman Hunter Education team were on hand for the last clean-up project on the Boquillas Ranch which was sponsored by the Mohave Sportsman Club. (Photo special to the Miner)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 7:29 p.m.

If you are one of the many hunters who drew a big game tag in Unit 10 this year, and your plans are to hunt on the Big Boquillas Ranch, you need to know the ranch rules. Part of the rules includes paying the fees. Fees that are approved by the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The Big Boquillas Ranch encompasses just over 729,532 acres of land. It includes about 491,432 acres of deeded private land, which is owned by the Navajo Nation. The ranch also has 238,100 acres of state trust lands within its borders. It is the largest ranch in Arizona.

This ranch has been leased by the Navajo Nation to the Cholla Land and Cattle Company LLC. As part of that agreement, the Big Bo LLC operates the cattle operation on the ranch.

Besides cattle operations, the Big Bo operates the wildlife operation, which permits sportsmen to come onto the lands and hunt prairie dogs and big game. As part of a signed agreement with AZGFD, the Big Bo is allowed to charge fees to sportsmen for the privilege of hunting on the ranch, whether it be on private or state trust lands.

The reason that the department agreed to this stipulation is really quite simple. The ranch controls all of the recreational access by motor vehicles.

I’ll go into more detail on the financial agreement between the department and the ranch in another column, but here are the fees that you, the sportsmen, will be subject to this year.

Bear in mind that hunters do not have to hunt on the Boquillas Ranch if you have drawn a Unit 10 tag. There are other open areas within the unit’s boundaries where many big game and small game species are found and can be hunted without additional fees.

These listed fees are only for those that choose to hunt on the Boquillas Ranch.

Boquillas Ranch Recreational Impact Fees for 2019:

Antlered elk (40 early bull, 75 muzzleloader bull, 325 late bull) $110

Antlerless elk (1475 tags for two hunts) $50

Juniors antlerless elk (225 tags) $1

Antelope (65 archery tags, 85 rifle tags) $110

Deer (425 tags) $80

Juniors deer (40 tags) $1

Bighorn sheep (2 tags) $80

Hunter assistant permits for all hunts except antlerless elk $80

Hunter assistant permits for all antlerless elk $50

Prairie dog for hunter and any assistants $20 per day

Guides $500

There are some exceptions to the Recreational Impact fees. They include disabled veteran hunters and youth hunters (under 17 years old at the time of entry) and one mentor who assists the youth hunter.

Other exceptions include junior hunters who are participating in a department sanctioned juniors-only, big-game hunt and all others assisting with that hunt during the hunt dates.

Youth hunters, under 15 years old, who are assisting or accompanying a person that is prairie dog hunting or possesses a big game permit for a hunt area that includes the Boquillas Ranch.

Finally, one complimentary Hunter Access Permit is available for each antlerless elk hunter that is purchased.

Note that these access permits will be available online starting July 29 and scouting will be allowed starting Aug. 1.

These stated fees are for just one hunt; and the Ranch Access Permits expire at midnight on the second day after the conclusion of the hunt specified on the permit.

Sportsmen must agree to the rules and sign a waiver before the hunt starts.

Hunters should also be aware that there are other rules which are applicable to those with access permits.

Rules include no hunting within 100 yards of a water source, and all ATVs and UTVs are prohibited to be utilized or even possessed on the ranch property. No livestock are permitted to be brought onto the ranch. This includes horses, mules and donkeys.

Hunters are not allowed to put up blinds or place salt out on the property. No trail cameras are allowed, and the use of any aircraft, including drones, is also prohibited.

The ranch’s hunt manager is Lee Murphy. Murphy can be contacted for guide permits or for questions about access permits at Lee@huntbigboranch.com

Hunting on the Boquillas Ranch can be a rewarding experience. But there are rules and fees associated with the use of the ranch that sportsmen must agree to before going to the ranch.

It is your responsibility to know and obey the rules if you are hunting there. Violations can result in your privilege to hunt on the Boquillas being taken away by the ranch.

Contact
