Work will soon begin on World War I monument

KINGMAN – Donations continue to pour into the effort to restore the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse in Kingman, and the project’s facilitator says work will begin soon.

“We’re getting close,” said Bob Wallace, director of Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities. “The manufacturing of the machine gun is underway now. We’ve gone ahead and set up the celebration to be June 29.”

According to Wallace, work will soon commence on installing a bronze replica of the machine gun that was stolen from the monument in the 1990s. Enhanced landscaping, lighting and surveillance equipment are also on the docket.

Businesses, individuals, and civic and veteran organizations from throughout the county have so far donated to the restoration effort. Of the $20,000 goal, $16,000 has been raised.

“We’re currently getting large and small donations from all over the county from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman, from individuals, businesses, and civic and veteran organizations,” Wallace said. “The whole county is stepping up in meeting our goal of participating in this effort.”

A dedication ceremony open to the public is planned for June 29, 2019 at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse. There will be food, music, patriotic displays and guest speakers.

To contribute to the restoration, send a tax deductible donation to Az MODD Charities, 4435 North Stardust Road Kingman, Arizona 86409. Contributions can also be made electronically via the effort’s GoFundMe page titled World War I Monument Restoration. PayPal account: AzMODDCharities@cox.net.

“Men and women faithfully served our nation in the Great War with patriotic purpose. This monument is proof of their dedication to service and freedom,” Wallace said in a press release. “Now, one hundred years later, the Mohave County community is fulfilling the responsibility to keep the memory of their service alive with a respectable, restored monument.”