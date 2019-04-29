OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 30
Weather  53.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Work will soon begin on World War I monument

Local attorney Shawn B. Hamp has donated $1,000 to the restoration effort, as has the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Local attorney Shawn B. Hamp has donated $1,000 to the restoration effort, as has the Mohave Museum of History and Arts. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 29, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Donations continue to pour into the effort to restore the World War I monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse in Kingman, and the project’s facilitator says work will begin soon.

“We’re getting close,” said Bob Wallace, director of Arizona Military Order of Devil Dog Charities. “The manufacturing of the machine gun is underway now. We’ve gone ahead and set up the celebration to be June 29.”

According to Wallace, work will soon commence on installing a bronze replica of the machine gun that was stolen from the monument in the 1990s. Enhanced landscaping, lighting and surveillance equipment are also on the docket.

Businesses, individuals, and civic and veteran organizations from throughout the county have so far donated to the restoration effort. Of the $20,000 goal, $16,000 has been raised.

“We’re currently getting large and small donations from all over the county from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman, from individuals, businesses, and civic and veteran organizations,” Wallace said. “The whole county is stepping up in meeting our goal of participating in this effort.”

A dedication ceremony open to the public is planned for June 29, 2019 at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse. There will be food, music, patriotic displays and guest speakers.

To contribute to the restoration, send a tax deductible donation to Az MODD Charities, 4435 North Stardust Road Kingman, Arizona 86409. Contributions can also be made electronically via the effort’s GoFundMe page titled World War I Monument Restoration. PayPal account: AzMODDCharities@cox.net.

“Men and women faithfully served our nation in the Great War with patriotic purpose. This monument is proof of their dedication to service and freedom,” Wallace said in a press release. “Now, one hundred years later, the Mohave County community is fulfilling the responsibility to keep the memory of their service alive with a respectable, restored monument.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Effort underway to restore the World War I Monument at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse
World War I monument restoration receives $2,000 on Friday
Historical Preservation Commission addresses restoration efforts
Memorial Day recalls mysterious theft in Kingman
WWII memorial relocation to county building starts Memorial Day events

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News