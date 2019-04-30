3 cubs rescued after mother bear killed by a car in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities say three bear cubs have been taken to a conservation center after the mother bear was fatally struck by a car on a southern Arizona road.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a car crashed early Monday on State Route 77 in Dudleyville, north of Tucson.
The mother bear was in the roadway when she was hit and was dead when troopers arrived at the scene.
Troopers called the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the three cubs were taken to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center in Scottsdale.
Officials are hoping to eventually release the cubs back into the wild.
