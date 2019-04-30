Are Kingman babies healthy?

KINGMAN - The Kingman Regional Medical Center Labor and Delivery unit is nice and peaceful. This is where miracles happen.

The staff wears purple, including Director of Perinatal Services Patty Hockingberry, who – along with Registered Nurse Joan Alford – took time to discuss the health and earliest experiences of local newborns.

Just like the rest of the U.S., the rate of births in Kingman is declining. According to statistics kept by the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 1,734 babies born in Mohave County in 2017. That is 700 babies less when compared with 2007. From the statistics you can also learn about low birthweights (Kingman babies seem to do slightly better each year), information related to the mother’s ethnicity, the number of teen births, and Cesarean sections.

“August is always the busiest month,” Hockingberry said. “There are always lots of babies being conceived during Christmas. We typically have about 50 babies per month, but we’re observing a steady decline. Four years ago, it was closer to 55, before – closer to 60. Now we hardly ever get the 60.”

Arizona, which in the early 2000s had one of the highest fertility rates in the country, saw the largest decline in the number of births of any state over the past decade. The numbers dropped proportionally across all counties, which on the other hand reflects the general national trend.

A newborn in Kingman gets two kinds of main tests.

“First, we quickly check for metabolic disorders,” Alford explains. “It’s important to find it quickly and maybe treat it with a special diet. Then, the baby takes a minimally invasive CCHD test for general heart defects. You basically check the oxygen circulation between a right hand and a left foot. It’s rare, but if baby fails, he or she will be sent to a hospital in Phoenix for an echo.”

A healthy baby should score eight on the Apgar score, a method that quickly summarizes the health of a newborn against infant mortality. There’s a point for the skin color (pink vs. “dusky”) and another for muscle tone.

“You know how when babies are being born, they are all curled up?” asked Alford. “With little arms and little legs curled up, that’s a sign of a healthy neurological system. Then, there’s a cry – a weak cry, moist cry, or no cry.”

When a baby is being born, nurses dry it with a towel. They never hold babies upside down anymore; they might tap the bottom of its feet for stimulation. If a baby does not score an eight automatically, the nurses try to get them there by providing oxygen, little stimulation, or maybe a suction if there’s fluid in their lungs.

The biggest problem in Kingman is “drug babies,” which is an issue across the nation and not specific to Mohave County. There are typically four cases like that each month at the KRMC Labor and Delivery unit, about one or two per week.

What kind of drugs?

“You name it,” Hockingberry said. “Opioids, heroin, marijuana, meth, tobacco.”

Ironically, it’s marijuana that frustrates doctors and nurses the most, mainly because mothers think it is healthy for the baby, both during the pregnancy and the breast-feeding period.

Hockingberry and Alford are terrified that there’s so much hype about what marijuana can do. People don’t believe that it’s bad for the baby’s brain development.

“People think that we somehow lie to them about marijuana,” Hockingberry said. “They believe it helps with morning sickness. They will not paint their house during pregnancy, but will not give up smoking marijuana.”

When a mother shows up, she’s asked a lot of questions about drugs, alcohol and cigarettes.

“If we suspect drug use, we screen the mom before the delivery,” Alford said. “Then, if we see the withdrawal symptoms (high-pitched cry, feeding problems, very jittery) – we can always test the baby.”

“Lots of moms will tell you straight up that they are on drugs,” Hockingberry said. “But some of them won’t. A woman the other day said she took one ‘prescription.’ It turned out she was a heroin user.”

But what’s most important to the KRMC Labor and Delivery staff is that they realize this could be the turning point in the life of a woman.

“No mother prefers the drug over the baby,” Hockingberry said “They just don’t. But the drug is very powerful. We hold a big power, too. We can help a mother to get healthier, to get better. The greatest thing in the world is to keep the baby and the mother together.”