Club for YOUth celebrates 25 years
KINGMAN – Having helped Kingman-area children develop character and learn to achieve academic success for 25 years, The Club for YOUth will celebrate its birthday from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St.
“It’s just a celebration of the accomplishments the club has made over the past 25 years, and the impact we’ve put into the community,” said Club for YOUth CEO Bill Ward.
Ward explained the Club for YOUth focuses on areas that have been minimized or reduced in school curriculums.
“We focus on good character and citizenship, how to live a healthy lifestyle and how to have academic success,” he said.
Thursday’s event will also serve as a culmination of the club’s 50/50 raffle that’s been ongoing since March. The winner, who will walk away with $5,000, will be drawn at around 8 p.m. Ward said only 70 raffle tickets out of 1,000 remain.
The celebration is free and open to the public, however, donations will be accepted at the door.
“We are a nonprofit and about 21% of our income comes from membership fees,” Ward explained. “The rest comes from donations, grants, from individuals, businesses and foundational grants.”
There will be a silent auction featuring items such as a turquoise and silver ring courtesy of Diamond Brothers Jewelers, a collection of wine, and two weeks at West Virginia’s Camp Twin Creeks valued at $2,500.
Attendees can also look forward to food, including a sheet cake from Victoria’s Sugar Shack, drink and music.
“Come celebrate a great impact in Kingman,” Ward said. “We’ve been here for 25 years serving the youth.”
