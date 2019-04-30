OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 30
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Club for YOUth celebrates 25 years

The Club for YOUth will celebrate its 25th birthday from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Club for YOUth will celebrate its 25th birthday from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Having helped Kingman-area children develop character and learn to achieve academic success for 25 years, The Club for YOUth will celebrate its birthday from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Grand Events Center, 515 E. Beale St.

“It’s just a celebration of the accomplishments the club has made over the past 25 years, and the impact we’ve put into the community,” said Club for YOUth CEO Bill Ward.

Ward explained the Club for YOUth focuses on areas that have been minimized or reduced in school curriculums.

“We focus on good character and citizenship, how to live a healthy lifestyle and how to have academic success,” he said.

Thursday’s event will also serve as a culmination of the club’s 50/50 raffle that’s been ongoing since March. The winner, who will walk away with $5,000, will be drawn at around 8 p.m. Ward said only 70 raffle tickets out of 1,000 remain.

The celebration is free and open to the public, however, donations will be accepted at the door.

“We are a nonprofit and about 21% of our income comes from membership fees,” Ward explained. “The rest comes from donations, grants, from individuals, businesses and foundational grants.”

There will be a silent auction featuring items such as a turquoise and silver ring courtesy of Diamond Brothers Jewelers, a collection of wine, and two weeks at West Virginia’s Camp Twin Creeks valued at $2,500.

Attendees can also look forward to food, including a sheet cake from Victoria’s Sugar Shack, drink and music.

“Come celebrate a great impact in Kingman,” Ward said. “We’ve been here for 25 years serving the youth.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Planet Fitness grand opening brings community to new facility
Arizona Gives Day to benefit CLUB for YOUth, ARC
GEO Group invests in Kingman’s youth
Club for YOUth gets $2,500 donation
Kingman Photo | Serving the area’s youth

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News