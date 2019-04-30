Community View | Mohave Sportsman Club does not participate in ‘wildlife killing contests’
Currently, the Arizona State Legislature is discussing possible legal action concerning “wildlife killing contests.”
The Mohave Sportsman Club wishes to make it clear to our members and our community that we do not and have never participated in any “wildlife killing contests.” MSC does coordinate with specific ranch owners and the Arizona Game and Fish Department in a regulated predator control program. This program serves the dual purpose of controlling the number of predators that threaten both the antelope and deer population and provides AZGFD with specimens for study, allowing them to determine if the predators are carrying any parasites or diseases that could become harmful to humans, human pets, or other wildlife.
The Seven Mile Shooting Range, founded in 1936, is owned by AZGFD and has been operated by MSC. During this time the club has supported shooting and marksmanship as a family sport. The club has grown over the years to include several shooting ranges and offering the 2,000 members and those wishing to use the range for just a day, a wide variety of options in firearm practice.
We have specific areas for pistol shooting, trap, skeet shooting, and archery. We are proud of our programs for young shooters. We have had Olympic Team Shooters who came from our youth sporting clays program, and champion archers.
We proudly support the 4-H youth shooting program and work AZGFD to provide local hunter’s education programs and sponsor the annual Fishing for Smiles event. We support 11 different groups that offer a wide range of sport shooting.
We have always encouraged men, women, and families to utilize our facilities to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment, to use the many options we offer as a place to develop skills in marksmanship, self-defense, or just enjoy themselves and meet like-minded people.
The Seven Mile Range is open seven days a week (closed on some holidays) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. No reservations are required.
There is a nominal daily-use fee for nonmembers.
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Obituary
- 10-pound ice chunk crashes through Havasu homeowner’s roof
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Bullhead City woman found dead from hit and run collision in Golden Valley
- Obituary Notice
- Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and 'multiple wounds' in Monday's tiger incident
- T-Mobile service down for nearly 4 hours Thursday
- Mohave 911
- 'Big Cat' mauls owner of Keepers of the Wild animal park near Kingman
- Lee Williams student dies in vehicle collision
- Laughlin River Regatta canceled
- Nine arrested in county-wide minor sexual exploitation sting
- Run to the river: 2019 Laughlin River Run in full swing
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman man charged with felony child abuse
- Obituary
- 5 inmates treated for drug overdose Tuesday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
01
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
WED
01
|
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
|
FRI
03
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SAT
04
|
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*