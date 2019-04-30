OFFERS
Tue, April 30
Community View | Mohave Sportsman Club does not participate in ‘wildlife killing contests’

Bill McCune President MSC, Kingman
Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Currently, the Arizona State Legislature is discussing possible legal action concerning “wildlife killing contests.”

The Mohave Sportsman Club wishes to make it clear to our members and our community that we do not and have never participated in any “wildlife killing contests.” MSC does coordinate with specific ranch owners and the Arizona Game and Fish Department in a regulated predator control program. This program serves the dual purpose of controlling the number of predators that threaten both the antelope and deer population and provides AZGFD with specimens for study, allowing them to determine if the predators are carrying any parasites or diseases that could become harmful to humans, human pets, or other wildlife.

The Seven Mile Shooting Range, founded in 1936, is owned by AZGFD and has been operated by MSC. During this time the club has supported shooting and marksmanship as a family sport. The club has grown over the years to include several shooting ranges and offering the 2,000 members and those wishing to use the range for just a day, a wide variety of options in firearm practice.

We have specific areas for pistol shooting, trap, skeet shooting, and archery. We are proud of our programs for young shooters. We have had Olympic Team Shooters who came from our youth sporting clays program, and champion archers.

We proudly support the 4-H youth shooting program and work AZGFD to provide local hunter’s education programs and sponsor the annual Fishing for Smiles event. We support 11 different groups that offer a wide range of sport shooting.

We have always encouraged men, women, and families to utilize our facilities to practice their skills in a safe and controlled environment, to use the many options we offer as a place to develop skills in marksmanship, self-defense, or just enjoy themselves and meet like-minded people.

The Seven Mile Range is open seven days a week (closed on some holidays) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. No reservations are required.

There is a nominal daily-use fee for nonmembers.

