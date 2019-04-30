OFFERS
Tue, April 30
County justice courts asking supervisors for increase in fees charged

Here's how the new fees will look like comparing to other Arizona counties. The above chart comes from the February 19 letter from Limited Court Administrator Laurie Allen.

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisors will discuss additional fees at the Mohave County Justice Courts at its regularly scheduled meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, May 6 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. The court staff has suggested imposing an extra $10 fee to file and answer small claims and evictions, and civil filings and answers will be $20.

After the increase, a civil complaint fee will be $93 and the answer fee will be $60. Small claims filing and answering fees will be $35 and $25 respectively. Forcible eviction filing will be $35 and answering $18.

Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 said he spoke with Judge Dave Huerta and Watson finds the amounts reasonable. It puts Mohave County close to Coconino, Yuma and Pinal counties, but Maricopa County fees are still higher.

The courts are busier than ever and with the fee increase they would be able “to fund additional staff and service enhancement,” wrote Limited Court Administrator Laurie Allen in a letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

“It has been several years since the Justice Courts have requested an increase in fees,” Allen wrote.

The courts would use the additional money to fund additional staff and office enhancements needed due to an increased demand for customer service relating to civil cases.

Since 2016, Mohave County has had an increase of 15.5% in civil filings, and 60% in eviction answers.

