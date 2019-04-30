OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, April 30
Weather  63.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Wife in love with girlfriend resolves to end her marriage

Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m married to a man 21 years my senior. “Joe” and I have been married six years. I have recently realized I’m gay and have fallen in love with another woman.

Although Joe isn’t infirm or mentally deficient, he has a hard time making decisions on his own. He’ll read something, hand it to me and ask me what I think. He can’t form an opinion on his own, but God forbid you challenge an opinion he does have.

Over the course of our marriage, he has become “crotchety” and burned all his bridges. I have carried the family on my own financially.

He literally has no one but me. He’s past retirement age, and I’m half that. I have more life to live being who I really am, but I feel guilty leaving him high and dry. I no longer love him; I love my girlfriend. I want to be out and proud and live what I realize now is my real truth. How can I tell him I want out? – Trapped in California

Dear Trapped: Before telling your husband anything, discuss this with a divorce lawyer. Leaving him may be complicated because you have been his sole support for a while. When you do, a way to start would be to tell him you have realized that you are a lesbian.

Dear Abby: My boyfriend, “Mason,” and I have been dating for eight months, and it has been going well. However, there is one thing standing in our way – his mom and sisters.

The three of them constantly make comments whenever Mason and I go out and do things – that he’s spending too much money or isn’t at home enough. They critique everything Mason does, from what he wears to how much money he earned in his last paycheck.

I love Mason and want a future with him, but I can’t continue dealing with the nonsense from his jealous mom and sisters.

Mason knows how upset I am. He says he has talked to them, but their behavior hasn’t changed. If he won’t take matters into his own hands, should I? – Competing in New Jersey

Dear Competing: No! Until Mason is mature enough to put his foot down, his mother and sisters will continue to decide for him who he dates, how much time he spends with her and whether he is earning “enough” money to be seeing anyone. You cannot and should not compete with his family because it isn’t healthy for you or your relationship. Remember, Mason will likely always be a package deal, and if you can’t accept it, you should end things.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Graduate longs to distance himself from family strife
Dear Abby: Wife in sexless marriage is looking for a way out
Dear Abby: Sister can’t watch as brother’s bullying wife calls the shots
Dear Abby: Irresponsible boyfriend earns nothing but woman’s anger
Dear Abby: Man’s ‘I love you’ texts disappear after wedding

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
01
Alzheimer's Support Group
WED
01
Party Bridge/Duplicate Bridge
FRI
03
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
SAT
04
Kaleidoscope of Color 2019, Prescott’s Festival of Iris
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News