Letter | Highway 68 accidents

Ronney L. Case, Golden Valley resident
Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:27 p.m.

There were two more accidents on Highway 68 in Golden Valley this month.

Over the years there have been a lot of fatalities on that road. The problem is that people have total disregard for traffic laws. I see it every day.

They blow through stop signs and go way over the speed limit. The speed limit in Golden Valley is 55 mph. If you drive 55 mph, you almost get run over.

The only way that people will slow down is to raise the fine to $250. The second offense should be $500.

A few years ago, I was talking to a police officer. He told me that you can show people the most gruesome pictures of auto accidents, but it doesn’t do any good.

Hit them in the pocket book, then they’ll wake up.

