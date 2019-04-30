Horoscopes | May 1, 2019

Birthdays: Wes Anderson, 50; Tim McGraw, 52; Joanna Lumley, 73; Judy Collins, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Remain calm. Control and discipline will help you avoid mistakes and take advantage of a situation.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be eager to make a change, but before you do, go over every detail carefully and make adjustments that will ensure you reach your goal without loss or interference. Leave nothing to chance, and stay within your budget.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Pitch in and help; become part of the solution. Foster important relationships, and do your best to encourage and support the ones you love in a positive way.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Honesty and integrity, along with having the wisdom not to act in haste, will help you overcome any situation you face. Don’t fear change if it will solve a problem.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change that takes place or a situation you have no control over should be handled with intelligence. Know when to walk away and do your own thing.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully, and learn all you can from experts or those with more experience. How you handle relationships with people you work or play with will influence your health and your wealth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Distance yourself from negativity and situations that are not supportive. Strive for a better relationship with someone you love.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll experience a change of heart or choose to live differently. How you move forward will depend on honesty when dealing with loved ones who aren’t likely to want to share the decisions you make.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make adjustments at home that will add to your comfort and convenience as well as contribute to the lifestyle changes you want to make. A partnership with someone you love will improve if you share your intentions.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Bend situations to accommodate your needs. A positive and healthy attitude will help deter others from meddling in your affairs.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don’t have to follow anyone or agree with what others do or say. Choose to be your own person, surround yourself with those who bring out the best in you and live your life according to your needs and best interest.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, honest and moderate. Only take on what’s feasible and will not hurt you financially or emotionally.