Tue, April 30
If Passed, Arizona Senate Bill Would Combat Physician Shortage and Boost Mohave County Economy

Mohave County has a severe physician shortage. Sixty-one percent of residents live in a federally designated “health professional shortage area.” (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: April 30, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – A study shows that Mohave County would see a significant positive economic impact if a state legislative proposal to combat physician shortages is passed.

Senate Bill 1354, if passed, would enable Kingman Regional Medical Center to increase the number of physician residents it trains through state funding that was cut more than a decade ago.

The study, prepared by Rounds Consulting Group, Inc., indicates expanding KRMC’s physician residency program could result in the creation of 203 new jobs, generating $215 million in economic impact over 10 years.

According to Jim Rounds, the consulting firm’s president and chief economist, “The true impact is likely to be even bigger.”

“The benefits of educating additional physician residents at KRMC aren’t exclusively economic. SB1354 would help alleviate Mohave County’s physician shortage, which results in limited access to medical care,” Rounds continued. “We have an opportunity to increase the number of physicians in rural parts of the state.”

Mohave County has a severe physician shortage. Sixty-one percent of residents live in a federally designated “health professional shortage area.” And it’s only going to get worse. An analysis conducted by the Robert Graham Center indicates Mohave County will be short 39 primary care physicians in 2030.

“With more and more doctors electing to stay here after they graduate, KRMC’s resident training program has had an impact on our physician shortage,” says KRMC CEO Brian Turney. “If SB1354 passes and KRMC receives funding, we could expand our program and train even more skilled physicians to care for the health needs of our community.”

It is not clear, what the chances are for the bill to pass. The Daily Miner called twice Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who represents Kingman in the Arizona State Senate. Borrelli’s office was not familiar with the matter and advised to contact another state senator, Heather Carter, who introduced the bill.

The Daily Miner spoke with Senator Carter’s office twice and was not able to get additional information.

News