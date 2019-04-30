Letter | Bernie Sanders
If you, Mr. Bernie Sanders, and any of your other progressive socialist Democrat buddies can introduce me to just one man, woman or child who is a living, breathing slave from the time Lincoln wrote the Emancipation Proclamation, I will hunt down and find a slave owner to pay those reparations.
If you just want to buy the presidency, why not give the Lakota Tribe South Dakota, the Chinese banned from America a homestead, or the Irish back wages for jobs they were denied?
You cannot change history, Mr. Sanders, by pandering to the now.
You want my vote, tell me again how you will broaden opportunity for all.
