Men accused of mounting unsanctioned MMA matches in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Two men are accused of staging unsanctioned mixed martial arts matches in metro Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Gaming said Monday that Maricopa County prosecutors have filed charges against Roland Sarria and Todd Whitmoyer.
The agency says it found the men did not have a license or provide a doctor at separate events in Phoenix and Glendale last September.
Both face four misdemeanor charges that could lead to fines and up to four months in jail per violation.
The Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission says it must regulate all amateur and professional MMA matches.
Sarria says he was not aware anyone was pressing charges and declined further comment. Whitmoyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Sarria is the founder of Rage In the Cage fights in Arizona.
