Obituary | Robert (Bobby) Rossi

Robert (Bobby) Rossi, age 78, passed away at home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Golden Valley, Arizona.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Golden Paradise Hall, 5505 Hwy 68, Golden Valley, Arizona.

Bobby was born in Thompsonville, Connecticut to Samuel Rossi and Josephine Bottone on Sept. 14, 1940. He married Rebecca (Becky) Wilson on April 9, 1966 in Glendale, California.

Bobby is survived by his wife; Becky, his children; Tony, Jim and Kelly, his brothers; Paul and Sam, and his sisters Jennie, Terri and Arlene. He is also survived by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.