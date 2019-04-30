Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman wants to know what new restaurants and retailers its citizens would like to see come to town, and has provided a poll on its website to find out.

The brief, two-question poll will take a couple of minutes, at the most, to complete. It is available at https://www.cityofkingman.gov/ until 9 p.m. May 12, and first asks: “What new restaurants would you like to see in Kingman?”

Participants in the poll can choose from a variety of options like Applebee’s, Texas Roadhouse, Olive Garden, Macaroni Grill, YC’s Mongolian Grill, Snooze, Egg Works, or they can put in another suggestion in the “other” category.

Responses are already available to view, and so far, Texas Roadhouse (27.73% and 505 votes) and Olive Garden (38.11% and 694 votes) lead the charge. About 1,821 votes have been received.

The poll then asks: “What new retailers would you like to see in Kingman?”

Options include Kohl’s, Target, Hobby Lobby, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Sprouts, Barnes and Noble, Best Buy, and “other.”

As of now, Kingmanites want a Target (31.87% and 610 votes) a Costco (27.95% and 535 votes) and a Trader Joe’s (15.94% and 305 votes). The City has received 1,914 responses for the second poll question.

“The City will be using the data collected as a tool to have when we speak to restaurants and retailers at the upcoming ICSC Convention in Las Vegas,” explained City Planner Sylvia Schaffer. “We can show them what the community desires.”

The International Council of Shopping Centers Convention is set for May 19-22 in Las Vegas.