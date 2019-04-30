Rants and Raves | May 1, 2019
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.
Pat Buchanan – Is Bernie stealing Trump’s no more wars position: Pat has been hawking the same conservative pap since I was a kid! I hope people reading his column realize these are his opinions, and not facts. Bernie has always been against war. Pat’s washed up ideas must come cheap.
Keepers of the Wild owner suffered two broken bones and ‘multiple wounds’ in Monday’s tiger incident: Still thinking about what safety protocol was breached, perhaps it was that two staff members are supposed to be involved when around the animals. This also may have been Bowie’s first experience with changing gates during storms. Speedy recovery, Jonathan.
