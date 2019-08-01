2 Golden Valley men injure each other in shooting

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say two men shot each other during an argument at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

MCSO deputies and detectives responded to a residence in the 4200 block of North Estrella Road in reference to a weapons offense.

The reporting party advised a male subject had been shot and a second male subject was somewhere on the property. After arriving on scene, deputies and detectives located the first male subject and observed the gunshot wound. A sweep of the property was conducted and the second male subject was located and was also found to have a gunshot wound.

Both subjects were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigations indicate the males, who live on the same property, were arguing when the argument turned physical, leading to both men firing weapons at one another.

This investigation is ongoing to determine who the primary aggressor was and charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office