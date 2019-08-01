Carnival ride tickets on sale for Mohave County Fair

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Fair is approaching, and those thinking of enjoying carnival rides have the opportunity to save some money on tickets.

One-day, all-day carnival ride tickets for the Fair are on sale for $25. Those who wait to purchase passes at the gate in September will pay $35.

Passes can be purchased at the fairgrounds office, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Mohave County Fair is set for Sept. 12-15.

Information provided by the Mohave County Fairgrounds