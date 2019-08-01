Cedar Hills Community Church helps supply nearby school
KINGMAN – Cedar Hills Elementary School has found a friend and benefactor in nearby Cedar Hills Community Church. School officials last month took delivery of hundreds of dollars’ worth of school supplies donated by the church, including backpacks, notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers and more.
“Church members and community friends cleaned out their closets and garages for yard sales to provide staff and students with the school supplies needed,” said Deb Warren, a school administrator.
After receiving so many donations that a pair of yard sales were necessary this summer, church members took the proceeds and went shopping for Cedar Hills Elementary. Warren said the back-to-school items were delivered on July 23 in time for opening day.
“The Cedar Hills teachers and support staff are very thankful for the support and the generosity of the community,” Warren said.
Information provided by Cedar Hill Elementary School
