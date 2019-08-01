OFFERS
Dangerous drug charge for Kingman woman

Andrea Maria Espinoza (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: August 1, 2019 10:12 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman resident Andrea Maria Espinoza, 40, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Saturday, July 27 after being stopped for walking in the center of the roadway.

Deputies observed a subject, later identified as Espinoza, walking in the roadway at about 9 a.m. They made contact and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from her person.

When asked if she had anything illegal in her possession, Espinoza reportedly told deputies that she had methamphetamine in her purse. A search then revealed 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Andrea Maria Espinoza was arrested for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

