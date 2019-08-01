Dangerous drug charge for Kingman woman
KINGMAN – Kingman resident Andrea Maria Espinoza, 40, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies Saturday, July 27 after being stopped for walking in the center of the roadway.
Deputies observed a subject, later identified as Espinoza, walking in the roadway at about 9 a.m. They made contact and could smell the odor of marijuana coming from her person.
When asked if she had anything illegal in her possession, Espinoza reportedly told deputies that she had methamphetamine in her purse. A search then revealed 0.5 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
Andrea Maria Espinoza was arrested for dangerous drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies. She was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Woman with Kingman ties arrested in New York after faking death
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*