HALT holds special events each Saturday in August

KINGMAN – Help Animals Lives Today, a nonprofit no-kill animal rescue organization, will be at Annie’s Art Attic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in August with vendors, animals and more.

“It’s going to be very exciting,” said Annie Fuller of the Art Attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave.

The first event will be held Saturday, Aug.3. There will be food and drinks available for purchase, animals up for adoption, and numerous vendors, crafters and artisans selling handmade goods. A pet corral, gift and drawing items are slated for the event, too.



A percentage of what is made by vendors will go directly to HALT.

“As a no-kill shelter, in the event an animal is never adopted, perhaps due to age or medical conditions, we guarantee a quality lifetime of care under the kindness and care of our wonderful volunteers and veterinarians,” explained Susan Lucas of HALT. “We even have a Life Care Program in place for those who need assurance that their animal is always tended to according to their instructions in the event they are unable to take of them anymore.”

HALT is currently home to 37 dogs and 12 cats, and operates thanks to the hard work and generosity of volunteers and contributing community members. The nonprofit organization receives no government funding.

“We go to great lengths to offer quality care and foods, and much love, and to medically treat all of our animals. We would never euthanize simply to make space or convenience,” Lucas said. “Our adoption fees often do not cover the significant costs involved in rescue, which can include communications and traveling to pick up an animal in need, providing veterinary care, vaccinations, food, spaying and neutering, training, and more.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn how they can volunteer or get involved with HALT, located at 6625 N. Massachusetts Drive.