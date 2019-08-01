Horoscopes | August 2, 2019

Birthdays: Hallie Eisenberg, 27; Sam Worthington, 43; Kevin Smith, 49; Mary-Louise Parker, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You’ll be offered plenty of advice, but in the end, you have to do what’s best for yourself. Negotiating, formulating and signing contracts will lead to new possibilities.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be careful with your cash and possessions; people may try to take advantage of you. Don’t let your generosity get the better of you because someone offers you a compliment or preys on your weaknesses.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think big, but live within your means. Focus on home, family and togetherness if you want to make a positive change.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep plugging away until you reach your destination. Your hard work will pay off and lead to exciting options that can change the way you earn your living as well as the way others respond to or treat you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel pressured to follow someone else or get something you don’t need or cannot afford. Focus on personal growth, love and happiness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Having a plan in place instead of winging it will ensure you haven’t overlooked a small but essential detail. A mental, physical or emotional journey will be eye-opening.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t feel responsible for someone else’s happiness. Implement a healthy daily routine.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Less time spent on primping and worrying about the way you look or who likes you and who doesn’t, the better. Focus on intellectual improvements and picking up skills and experience that will help you get ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions under control and your spending to a minimum. Associate with people you can count on for support and honesty.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop being so hard on yourself; start to enjoy what you have. You are the one responsible for your happiness, so do what’s right and best for you.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at your options, and take advantage of any opening or opportunity that becomes available. Sharing your plans with someone you love will help you decide what your best course of action will be moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Taking a minimalist approach to life will help you curb any appetite. A simple lifestyle will ease stress.