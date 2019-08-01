Kingman’s reclaimed water injection well under construction

KINGMAN – Construction on the City of Kingman’s reclaimed water injection well is underway and could be completed before the end of the year.

A City press release notes water from the Hilltop Waste Water Treatment Plant is discharged to the Mohave Wash wetland and infiltration basins. While some of the water recharges the aquifer, most is lost due to evaporation and brush.

There is also little regulatory oversight in Kingman when it comes to groundwater pumping, as the City is not within an Arizona Department of Water Resources Active Management Area nor an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area.

“This new well will replenish the local aquifer and bolster the City’s long-term water supplies. Using the reclaimed water produced at the Hilltop WWTP to recharge Kingman’s groundwater supply has the potential to produce a renewable resource of approximately 1.6 million gallons per day, amounting to about 22% of the City’s current water demand of 5.9 million gallons a day,” the release explained, also noting the well is likely the only renewable water resource available to Kingman.

According to hydrogeological data on the Hualapai Basin, the reclaimed water to be injected at Hilltop will flow southward through the local aquifer toward the existing groundwater production wells.

A United States Geological Survey study is in progress as well, a project that is assessing aquifer conditions of the Detrital, Hualapai and Sacramento Valley basins. The study is expected to be completed by summer 2020.

Information provided by the City of Kingman