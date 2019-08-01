Mohave County Most Wanted | July 31, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Bradley Evan Blocker
DOB: 12/27/1986 White Male 5-7 140 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/25/2019
Lindsey Hopkins
DOB: 10/30/1986 Native American Male 6-0 289 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Black
Offense: Agg aslt – enter residence, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/26/2019
Robert Edward Wilt
DOB: 11/24/1971 White Male 5-6 168 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; Aggravated DUI impaired to the slightest, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/25/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Kenneth Howard Brock
Offense: Theft, Class 4 Felony
Warrant: 07/16/2019 Capture: 07/26/2019
Marisa Marie Callison
Offense: Crim tresp 1st Deg – rsid/yard, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 12/31/2018 Capture: 07/20/2019
Tatyana Mercedes Luciano
Offense: Traffick stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony; forgery, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony; unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 07/02/2019 Capture: 07/22/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*