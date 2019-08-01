Mohave County Most Wanted | July 31, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Bradley Evan Blocker

DOB: 12/27/1986 White Male 5-7 140 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blonde

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/25/2019

Lindsey Hopkins

DOB: 10/30/1986 Native American Male 6-0 289 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Agg aslt – enter residence, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/26/2019

Robert Edward Wilt

DOB: 11/24/1971 White Male 5-6 168 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Dangerous drug – poss/use, Class 4 Felony; Aggravated DUI impaired to the slightest, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/25/2019

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Kenneth Howard Brock

Offense: Theft, Class 4 Felony

Warrant: 07/16/2019 Capture: 07/26/2019

Marisa Marie Callison

Offense: Crim tresp 1st Deg – rsid/yard, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 12/31/2018 Capture: 07/20/2019

Tatyana Mercedes Luciano

Offense: Traffick stolen Prop 2nd Deg, Class 3 Felony; forgery, Class 4 Felony; drug paraphernalia possess/use meth, Class 6 Felony; unlaw use of means of transp, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 07/02/2019 Capture: 07/22/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department