Thu, Aug. 01
Rants and Raves | August 2, 2019

Equipment was stolen out of a U.S. Forest Service truck, like the one pictured on the left, from a hotel parking lot on Sycamore Avenue. (USFS photo)

Equipment was stolen out of a U.S. Forest Service truck, like the one pictured on the left, from a hotel parking lot on Sycamore Avenue. (USFS photo)

Originally Published: August 1, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Force feeding ordered for Russian immigrant: Why don’t we allow him to apply for asylum instead of torturing him. That’s what is so wrong about our current INHUMANE immigration policy.Wake up people – this is wrong!

Equipment stolen from U.S Forest Service truck: Someone has to be really low to steal from those who put their lives on the line to preserve our beautiful lands.

An us vs. them nation: Strange to hear Pat Buchanan concerned about a situation he has done so much to promote.

Trump’s next target­ – food stamp recipients: Taking food from families who need it. Not surprising. But some will defend it. Just a thought – anyone can fall on hard times. IMAGINE BEING HUNGRY! Now imagine a president who really cares about his people. This one doesn’t.

Mueller dismisses Trump’s claims of exoneration in Russia probe: Mueller showed us a pattern of corruption and dysfunction in the Trump camp. No fireworks, just the truth; DESPITE attempts by SOME to develop a totally unfounded fairy tale narrative to cover for Trump’s crimes? Thank you, Robert Mueller.

Waters endorses school bond: I’m with Waters. Makes me happy just looking at the old grammar school where lifelong friends first met. And where some of the best teachers I or my children ever had taught us with dignity, grace, care and concern.

Freethinkers Group: Science comes from God; we do NOT have separation of church and state. Please re-read the First Amendment. We cannot have a STATE RELIGION as England did, but our entire founding comes from Christianity. Ignorance on our founding is appalling.

BLM’s Collection of Snakes/Turtles: Great story! Grandkids and I are coming. Never forget walking in the desert here, age 8, with my mom, when a gila monster unexpectedly walked out from a bush and across my shoe. Mom said freeze. I froze. He just walked on.

Fiery tractor trailer crash: Desperate trucking companies are hiring unqualified drivers. Move to the USA, take a quick driving course, and let them loose.

