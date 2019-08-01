State Briefs | State lawmaker expelled in misconduct case on life support

PHOENIX – The first state lawmaker in the United States to be expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began is hospitalized and on life support.

Don Shooter, a Republican from Yuma, Arizona, was thrown out of the Legislature in February 2018 after being found to have propositioned a fellow lawmaker and made comments about her breasts.

Many other women, including the then-publisher of Arizona's largest newspaper, then complained that he subjected them to inappropriate sexual comments or actions.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann confirmed on Thursday that Shooter remains in the intensive care unit at a Phoenix hospital.

Since his expulsion, other legislators nationwide have resigned or been stripped of their leadership posts after being accused of misconduct. Shooter said at the time that his actions did not justify expulsion.

Tucson police: Baby girl accidentally shot by a toddler dies

TUCSON – Police in Tucson say a 1-year-old girl who was accidentally shot by a toddler at a house has died.

They say the toddler somehow got hold of a gun and fired it Tuesday afternoon.

The baby girl was found wounded inside the home and was rushed to a Tucson hospital, but later died.

Police say the circumstances still are being investigated, but the shooting has been deemed accidental.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the girl who died or the age and gender of the toddler.

It also remained unclear Wednesday if the baby girl and the toddler are members of the same family.

Mexico police kill migrant accused of shooting at them

MEXICO CITY – Police in the northern Mexico border state of Coahuila shot a Salvadoran migrant accused of drawing a pistol and opening fire on officers, prosecutors said Thursday.

A migrant shelter in the Coahuila city of Saltillo said the Salvadoran man had been waiting with other migrants late Wednesday to hop a freight train to the U.S. border.

The Casa Del Migrante Saltillo shelter said the group of about 10 migrants had stayed at the shelter before heading to the train tracks, and suggested they were victims of an overzealous raid by state and federal forces.

The shelter said in a statement the migrants hid a 2-year-old girl during the raid because “they assumed the agents of the Coahuila prosecutors’ office were shooting to kill.”

But the prosecutor’s office gave a different story.

“At the train tracks, four men verbally attacked police, and one of them took out a firearm and fired shots, while other people fled on foot,” the office said in a statement. “The officers returned fire and thus the attacker fell dead.”

The shelter also said authorities separated a 2-year-old girl from her mother during the raid.

The federal government issued a statement Thursday saying neither federal police nor immigration agents were involved in the raid Wednesday.

The Coahuila state government said in a separate statement that the man’s death is under investigation. It said the girl was safe and in the custody of child welfare officials.