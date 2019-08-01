Supervisor believes fairgrounds being used for 'burnouts'
KINGMAN – Of the list of items to be discussed during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 5 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., the last is certainly not the least interesting.
Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 will call on the board to investigate possible illegal activity and unauthorized use of Mohave County Fairgrounds afterhours.
“There is evidence that an individual is using the fairgrounds property after hours to do burnouts and other ‘tricks’ with vehicles,” wrote Johnson in a memo to the board. “The activity is ruining our property and very dangerous for those involved.”
Johnson warned that this is a major liability issue for the county and the allegations are very serious.
“The fairgrounds property is our property and our responsibility,” he added, questioning if the fairgrounds is being managed properly after hours.
Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods, who is running in 2020 for Mohave County Supervisor to replace Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 and possibly join Johnson on the board, was not available to comment.
Johnson said he obtained information by someone contacting his office. He told The Daily Miner that any afterhours activity at the fairgrounds, even involving its employees, would be illegal.
- Obituary
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- KINGMAN PHOTO
- Time and fear keep students out of the shower at school
- Yucca fire chief arrested for embezzlement
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- UPDATE: Mohave County Court House has been cleared
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Shooting a coyote isn’t a way to protect your pet if it’s being attacked
- MCSO: Daughter killed mother with help from Kingman man
- Suspected grisly murder shocks Kingman community
- Fatal crash on Gordon Drive leaves one dead
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Equipment stolen from US Forest Service truck worth $5,000
- Obituary
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Bullhead City woman starting Trump festival in Kingman
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
FRI
02
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
SUN
04
|
Hymn Singing Society
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*