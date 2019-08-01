Supervisor believes fairgrounds being used for 'burnouts'

KINGMAN – Of the list of items to be discussed during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday, August 5 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., the last is certainly not the least interesting.

Supervisor Buster Johnson from District 3 will call on the board to investigate possible illegal activity and unauthorized use of Mohave County Fairgrounds afterhours.

“There is evidence that an individual is using the fairgrounds property after hours to do burnouts and other ‘tricks’ with vehicles,” wrote Johnson in a memo to the board. “The activity is ruining our property and very dangerous for those involved.”

Johnson warned that this is a major liability issue for the county and the allegations are very serious.

“The fairgrounds property is our property and our responsibility,” he added, questioning if the fairgrounds is being managed properly after hours.

Fairgrounds Manager Tim Woods, who is running in 2020 for Mohave County Supervisor to replace Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 and possibly join Johnson on the board, was not available to comment.

Johnson said he obtained information by someone contacting his office. He told The Daily Miner that any afterhours activity at the fairgrounds, even involving its employees, would be illegal.