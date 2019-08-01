Top picks: Family camping and fishing spots in Arizona

DAILY MINER

PHOENIX – August is when Arizonans crave cool times in the high country.

With that in mind, the editors and staff of Arizona Game and Fish Department’s fishing report crafted a top-five list of the best family camping and fishing options in Arizona’s mountains. Each includes striking scenery, quality camping amenities and bodies of water with stocked or self-sustaining populations of fish.

5 - Ashurst Lake

At 7,113 feet, this 229-acre lake southeast of Flagstaff has good shoreline access, wide-open water for boat anglers, and great summer fishing.

There is a boat ramp and 50 single-unit campsites with tables, fire rings, cooking grills, plus drinking water and vault toilets. A seasonal store typically operates out of a trailer from late spring to early September.

Anglers have been catching trout on the lake using PowerBait, worms and lures, AZGFD reports.

The fish are moving deeper as the water warms, and AZGFD advises flies or lures to catch the bigger trout.

Directions: Take Forest Highway 3 (Lake Mary Road) and turn east on Forest Road 82. The lake will be 4 miles away.

4 - Bear Canyon Lake

Bear Canyon has good water quality due to its maximum depth of 50 feet, AZGFD reports.

The Lake is nearly full, and thanks to AZGFD stocking efforts, it’s flush with fish. AZGFD recently added 3,000 fish to the 2,000 catchable rainbow trout that were stocked.

There’s no public boat launch, so the only option at this walk-in lake is to bring boats that can be carried.

There is dispersed camping without facilities in the nearby forest. The upside is camping is free.

Directions: Take Interstate 40 east to Hipkoe Drive in Winslow, then take SR 99 to get near the lake.

3 - Fool Hollow Lake

AZGFD staff rate this an excellent fishery for getting the family into the outdoors and onto sunfish and mudbugs (crayfish).

Fool Hollow Lake State Park has spacious campgrounds, picnic areas and fishing piers. The lake nearly reached full pool and both boat ramps are in good condition, AZGFD reports.

The lake features largemouth and smallmouth bass, sunfish, walleye, carp, catfish, crappie and bullhead catfish. Fishing also is good for stocked rainbow trout. For trout, AZGFD staff recommend fishing at least 10 feet deep.

Kids can catch sunfish off piers and over rocky shoreline areas using small hooks and pieces of worms. Crayfish can be trapped here as well.

Directions: Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area is located in east-central Arizona, two miles north of US 60 off Highway 260 in Show Low.



Directions: Follow I-40 east to Hipkoe Drive in Winslow. Then take SR 99 for about 60 miles to the lake.

2 - Big Lake

Big Lake is an Arizona summertime family staple, with plenty of cutthroat trout, rainbow trout and crayfish for the kids.

Campgrounds are rated “excellent and plentiful.”

The lake features two subspecies of cutthroat. Snake River finespot cutthroat are more commonly caught in Railroad Cove and prefer dry flies or nymphs.

Bonneville cutthroat cruise the bottom. AZGFD advises trolling for both rainbows and Bonnevilles.

Boat rentals are available at the store and make fishing easier due to the depth of the trout.

Trolling from a boat is the most productive method during the summer. If shore fishing, get out early or late in the day, AZGFD fishing report staffers said.

Directions: Big Lake is accessed via SR 260 and SR 273 (Forest Road 113).

1 - Woods Canyon Lake

Woods Canyon Lake is described by AZGFD staff as “the Arizona nerve center of friends, families, fishing and camping. There’s is a newly paved parking lot and road leading to the boat ramp, and the lake has been stocked with tiger trout.

Along with nearby Willow Springs Lake, Woods is scheduled to be loaded with rainbow trout weekly.

For families that don’t enjoy camping in a tent or camper during the summer monsoon storms, the closest lodging is 11 1/2 miles away on Highway 260.

For novice anglers or a kid’s first fish, the AZGFD recommends pieces of worms on small hooks dangled in shallow water between rocks for sunfish.

Boats, kayaks and camping supplies can be purchased at the Woods Canyon Lake Store. The AZGFD recommends hitting the water just before sunrise and trolling small spinners about 15 feet deep

Anglers should have no problems getting a six trout daily bag limit or hooking into a rod-rattling tiger trout.

Directions: From Kingman, take Interstate 40 east to Lake Mary Road in Flagstaff.



Honorable mentions: Rose Canyon Lake (Tucson region), Show Low Lake and Creek, Kaibab Lake (Williams), Black River, Knoll Lake, Dogtown Reservoir.

If you plan to visit one of these lakes, AZGFD advises reserving a campground space in advance.

They also remind visitors to be vigilant about fire safety. Lightning and flash flooding from summer storms.

Information provided by the Arizona Game and Fish Department