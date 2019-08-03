After landscape seminar exceeds seating, co-op offering produce and canning

KINGMAN – How to do a fall cleanout properly? What winter vegetables are worth investing in? What does one need to enter the upcoming Mohave County Fair on Sept. 12-15?

Ponder no more. Mohave County Cooperative Extension has you covered. Join its volunteer master gardeners from 6-8 p.m. for a free workshop on produce, horticulture (fresh cut flowers & potted plants), and canning.

Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office is located at 101 N. First St., and the event is free.

“Seating capacity was exceeded at the recent Kingman Master Gardener workshop ‘Landscape Plants for Kingman’ held on Saturday, July 13th,” said Kingman Master Gardener Linda Reddick. “Kingman cares about landscape. The program covered landscape trees appropriate for our area, a variety of fruit trees suitable for this climate, and perennials for added beauty. Several master gardeners were available afterward to answer questions, and attendees left with expanded knowledge of the subjects.”

Due to the number of guests the extension had to turn away on July 13, there will a repeat workshop 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be reserved seating for those who were turned away if they RSVP to the email sent to them by the extension office on Aug. 2.

Out of 35 spots, 17 are already taken. Otherwise, seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office at 928-753-3788 or visit https://extension.arizona.edu/mohave.