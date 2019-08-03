OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Aug. 03
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

After landscape seminar exceeds seating, co-op offering produce and canning

“Seating capacity was exceeded at the recent Kingman Master Gardener workshop ‘Landscape Plants for Kingman’ held on Saturday, July 13th,” said Kingman Master Gardener Linda Reddick. (Photo courtesy of Janet Ortega)

“Seating capacity was exceeded at the recent Kingman Master Gardener workshop ‘Landscape Plants for Kingman’ held on Saturday, July 13th,” said Kingman Master Gardener Linda Reddick. (Photo courtesy of Janet Ortega)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: August 3, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – How to do a fall cleanout properly? What winter vegetables are worth investing in? What does one need to enter the upcoming Mohave County Fair on Sept. 12-15?

Ponder no more. Mohave County Cooperative Extension has you covered. Join its volunteer master gardeners from 6-8 p.m. for a free workshop on produce, horticulture (fresh cut flowers & potted plants), and canning.

Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office is located at 101 N. First St., and the event is free.

“Seating capacity was exceeded at the recent Kingman Master Gardener workshop ‘Landscape Plants for Kingman’ held on Saturday, July 13th,” said Kingman Master Gardener Linda Reddick. “Kingman cares about landscape. The program covered landscape trees appropriate for our area, a variety of fruit trees suitable for this climate, and perennials for added beauty. Several master gardeners were available afterward to answer questions, and attendees left with expanded knowledge of the subjects.”

Due to the number of guests the extension had to turn away on July 13, there will a repeat workshop 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be reserved seating for those who were turned away if they RSVP to the email sent to them by the extension office on Aug. 2.

Out of 35 spots, 17 are already taken. Otherwise, seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call Mohave County Cooperative Extension Office at 928-753-3788 or visit https://extension.arizona.edu/mohave.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Learn what grows around Kingman to have a successful landscape
Learn desert plants
Pruning workshop Nov.17
Pruning demo Saturday
Native Landscape workshop being offered

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SUN
04
Hymn Singing Society
WED
07
Alzheimer's Support Group
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News