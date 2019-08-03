Annie’s Art Attic: A place to learn and a place to give

From yard art to jewelry and clay working, the Art Annex at Annie’s Art Attic has blossomed in such a way that its classes are set to expand after only one year of operations.

Annie Fuller explained that her vision for the annex started modestly, but as it grew it began to provide additional opportunities for not only the nonprofit organization, but the community as well.

“That was my vision. We will do art, we will sell crafts, we’ll have yard sales and carwashes, and we’ll make money to give to different causes,” Fuller said. “That’s how I started. We had no vision past that, and pretty soon this was so full with antiques and beautiful things that we were overcrowded. In three months we needed more space, and within nine months of starting we needed even more space.”

The Art Annex is located behind the attic, 2575 E. Northern Ave., and includes a place for crafts to be made on one end and a gallery at the other end. The gallery is filled with items that have been handmade, whether donated or created next door in the art studio.

“All through this shop are handmade items,” Fuller said, pointing to bird houses, paintings, miniature sculptures and more.

The annex has grown in popularity so much that additional classes are either now being offered or are on the way.

“We were randomly doing some classes, but now we have enough teachers and space to really launch our arts and crafts program five days a week, Tuesday through Saturday,” Fuller said.

Around 10 arts and crafts teachers volunteer their time to walk community members through a variety of activities that conclude with the student taking home their work and often displaying it with pride.

“We have stained glass, wire-wrapping jewelry, wire crochet,” Fuller said of some of the classes offered. “In September we’ll have our fabric classes like quilting and sewing. It’s going to be phenomenal. We’ll have five stations of sewing machines.”

Also offered by the nonprofit organization are mosaic, basic crochet, woodworking, and yard art classes. The latter is perhaps the most popular, Fuller explained.

There are even classes involving antique jewelry and its refurbishment and repurposing. And while learning a new craft or skill is in and of itself something to look forward to, Fuller and her husband, Don, believe there’s yet another incentive for taking classes at the annex. That’s building relationships with others.

Classes run for about two hours and cost $20. Some of the classes, like for stained glass, may run a bit longer. To sign up for a class, head down to the Art Annex 4535 Roosevelt St., or call 928-279-1649.

“It’s an affordable way to experience art and to learn a different skill,” Don said, with Annie adding “and to meet new people.”