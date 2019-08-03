Club for YOUth to begin tutoring service
KINGMAN – The CLUB for YOUth is taking additional steps to better serve its community by starting a tutoring service that will provide students with personalized instruction and assistance in areas of study with which they struggle.
CEO Bill Ward explained he has wanted to offer tutoring for some time.
“In Kingman, tutoring is needed but there are not many services that offer it,” he said. “So the club partnered with Shannon Quinn, who has a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education, and we decided we were going to start tutoring sessions for people at the club, and outside of the club, to help our kids get some more help.”
As Ward noted, tutoring is available to not just club members, but the community at large. Club members will be charged $25 an hour, while non-members will pay $35 an hour. Another option is to pay for eight sessions a month, which will run members $175 and non-members $255.
For now, tutoring is open for K-5 grade students. However, the program could expand as needed in the future. Sessions will be available from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m. and 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 3.
“As students enroll in the tutoring program, Shannon will be doing a consultation to decide the areas of need for academic growth,” Ward said. “She’ll be designing a clear and personalized tutoring program.”
To do so, she may look at homework packets and report cards when meeting with the students and their guardians.
The service will begin Sept. 3, and those interested in signing up can contact the CLUB for YOUth at 928-718-0033.
