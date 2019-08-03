Counties to request added funds for juvenile dependency cases

LAKE HAVASU CITY – In Mohave County, legal expenses in child dependency cases are skyrocketing as the cost of helping abused children in Arizona continues to rise throughout the state.

According to the Mohave County Indigent Defense Services Department, it costs an average of $6,300 per case to provide indigent legal representation in juvenile dependency cases last year. With the number of DCS investigations at an all-time high, Mohave County spent more than $1.66 million on child dependency cases alone throughout 2018.

Arizona counties are requesting the state set aside additional funding to handle rising cases of juvenile dependency, and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote Monday on whether to join them.

According to the Indigent Services Department, there were 264 active filings for child dependency cases in Mohave County throughout 2018, as a result of state reforms to the former Department of Child Safety five years ago.

Those reforms have given the new Department of Child Safety the resources and manpower to conduct its investigations, but Indigent Services Director Blake Schritter says the costs of pursuing such investigations in court has caused a financial burden for Mohave County.

In a child dependency hearing, both of a child’s parents may be provided an attorney if declared indigent. A single dependency filing in Mohave County produces a minimum of two attorneys, and another attorney assigned for each associated party. According to Schritter, such cases typically require as many as five attorneys.

“The ethical case limits for staff attorneys are quickly reached as these case types can last several years,” Schritter said. “This results in internal defense offices, such as county public defenders, becoming inundated with dependency assignments. By allocating (funding) to the counties, the state of Arizona can continue to assure child safety without counties having to bear the crushing financial burden of providing defense.”

The cost of attorneys for child dependency cases in 2018 alone totaled $642,574. Investigators for each case cost an additional $173,520, while legal secretaries cost the county $141,707 in 2018.

According to Schritter, there may be a partial remedy to the situation. Assigning attorneys outside the county’s employ to such cases could produce a cost-savings of about $200,000 per year, Schritter says. While it may be an attractive option for mitigating costs, however, following such a course of action wouldn’t fully address the problem of Mohave County’s rising number of child dependency cases.

While the request for additional state funding has been proposed in years past, Arizona legislators have yet to provide such funding to assist in juvenile dependency cases.

“To Mohave County’s knowledge there are no known government agencies or stakeholders who oppose this proposal,” Schritter said. “(Other agencies) may benefit from the allocation of additional resources to the counties, including the courts, Attorney General and the Department of Child Safety.”

Schritter’s proposal for additional funding toward indigent child dependency cases could be packaged as part of the Arizona County Supervisor Association’s 2020 Legislative Policy Proposal this October.