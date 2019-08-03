Event Calendar | Aug. 4, 2019
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms. KRMC Volunteers host blood drives by Vitalant Services on a quarterly basis.
Master Gardener Workshop
6 – 8 p.m. at Mohave County Cooperative Extension, 101 Beale St. Topics about Do’s and Don’ts for fall clean up like winter veggies, what to grow in Kingman and how to enter Mohave County Fair. Free and seating first come, first served.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road. Cerbat and Hualapai conference rooms. KRMC Volunteers host blood drives by Vitalant Services on a quarterly basis.
SATURDAY
Kingman Farmers Market
8 a.m. – noon at Thunder Rode, 102 Beale St. fresh, local, homemade, handcrafted, home-baked goods. Live music, great products and helpful vendors. 928-530-6544 or visit www.kingmanfarmersmarket.com
Make a Difference
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Annie’s Art Attic, 2575 Northern Ave. Help raise money for Help Animals Lives Today. Food, drinks K9 corral and vendors. Every Saturday in August.
Beale Street Theater Open Auditions
1 p.m. at Kingman ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St. Beale Street Theater is hosting open auditions for its fall production of “The Lone Texas Walking Ranger” Actors 16 and older.
Mangelsdorf Dentistry 10th annual Car Wash
9 a.m. – noon at Airway Avenue Car Wash, 3113 Airway Ave. The car wash is to support the Kingman Cancer Care Unit. Donations only.
