Horoscopes | Aug. 4, 2019

Birthdays: Cole Sprouse, 27; Dylan Sprouse, 27; Meghan Markle, 38; Barack Obama, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting along will be dependent on your ability to give and take. Working with what’s made available to you will help you see the potential and possibility that is within reach.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Keep your life simple. Let your intelligence and performance be your calling card.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities that allow you to use your skills and attributes to get things done. How you deal with people will shape the way others treat you moving forward.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your reliability will attract the help you need to make a difference. Improvements at home will bring you closer to someone you love.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Greater involvement in sports, activities involving youngsters or something that will bring you closer to someone you love is favored. Personal gain is within reach if you are careful not to let anyone meddle in your affairs.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Visit a friend or attend an event that will bring back memories or motivate you to start a new creative project. Keeping busy will also keep you out of trouble as well as deter you from making an impulsive mistake.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to get along, and when it seems impossible, take the initiative to do something that will make you feel good about the way you look and feel. Doing something to improve the environment or your community is encouraged.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Pay less attention to what’s trending and more attention to what’s possible. Think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that is not only unique but will change the dynamics regarding the way you live and how others treat you.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at the big picture, but do only what’s feasible. Love and romance are on the rise.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Deal with sensitive issues carefully. Listen to complaints and offer solutions, but don’t feel you have to pay for something you didn’t do.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Try not to get too attached to something or someone that is just passing through. Do something special for someone you love.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Helping those in need or who cannot do for themselves will be rewarding. Avoid excessive or indulgent behavior.