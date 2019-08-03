I-40 restricted at Topock Port of Entry starting Monday
KINGMAN – Motorists should take note that Interstate 40 will be down to one lane in both directions at the Topock Port of Entry starting Monday, Aug. 5.
Arizona Department of Transportation reports the interstate at the port of entry, near the California state line, will be restricted as crews upgrade weigh-in-motion sensors as part of a statewide project.
Drivers traveling between California and Topock will see the restriction in place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 16. Extra travel time should be allotted.
“Weigh-in-motion technology allows officers from ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance Division to check the weight and registration of trucks without requiring the trucks to stop,” ADOT wrote in a press release. “Sensors in the roadway check a truck’s weight, and cameras check identification numbers to be sure its paperwork is in compliance with state requirements.”
Similar stations also sit along I-17 near the McGuireville Rest Area, along I-10 around the Sacaton Rest Area and on I-19 near the Canoa Ranch Rest Area.
Information provided by ADOT
