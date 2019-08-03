Knowing how to infuse wine can lead to making you feel better

KINGMAN – Bring your own 750 milliliter bottle of white wine and learn how to transform it into an herb and fruit infused supplement to help you wind down.

The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at West of 3rd, 224 Beale St.

The newly opened West of 3rd, “part sustainable chic boutique, part herbal apothecary, and part locally grown produce stand and floral workshop,” doesn’t disappoint, bringing new products and new activities to downtown Kingman.

“Infusing wine is an ancient method of medicine making I learned about while obtaining my degree in herbalism,” said Alex Kyger of Wet Dirt, a local business that offers optimal wellness consultations and herbal body care products. Wet Dirt comprises one-third of West of 3rd and its products are available at the store.

“Wine is an excellent way to pull important constituents from plant material and make them bioavailable” she said.

This specific wine infusion workshop will focus on a class of herbs known as adaptogens, Kyger explained, and in this particular infusion white wine works best.

“Adaptogens are a class of herbs that help the body adapt to stress and to exert a normalizing effect upon bodily processes,” she said. “We will focus on other classes of herbs in future workshops.”

It’s an opportunity to learn about the herbs that help manage stress and how to turn them into a cocktail. An in-depth herb discussion of herbal allies will be followed with recipes and a chance to fill your own bottle of the discussed herbs.

Tickets are $12 and are available via Eventbrite. Herbal snacks and refreshments will be provided. Those 21 and older are invited to attend.